‘Build city or loose land’ – Senegal gov’t to Akon on $6 billion Akon City

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

In 2018, Akon announced Akon City in Senegal, likened to Wakanda, aiming to be a $6 billion, high-tech hub using the AKoin cryptocurrency.

In 2018, Akon announced Akon City in Senegal, likened to Wakanda, aiming to be a $6 billion, high-tech hub using the AKoin cryptocurrency. Despite pandemic delays, legal disputes, and dissatisfaction from Senegalese officials over slow progress, Akon remains committed, with ongoing preparations and a revised 10-year plan.



