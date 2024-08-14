‘Build city or loose land’ – Senegal gov’t to Akon on $6 billion Akon City

Akon

Source: Tigpost

In 2018, Akon announced Akon City in Senegal, likened to Wakanda, aiming to be a $6 billion, high-tech hub using the AKoin cryptocurrency.

