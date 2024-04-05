Buju Banton's son passes away at 20

Buju Banton

Miles Myrie, the 20-year-old son of reggae-dancehall icon Mark ‘Buju Banton’ Myrie, has tragically passed away.

Confirming the sad news, Jahazeil Myrie, another son of Banton, expressed the family's grief. He described Miles as a remarkable individual with a pure soul, though he did not disclose further details about the circumstances surrounding his brother's passing.



Living in the United States at the time of his death, Miles' cause of death remains undisclosed, leaving many questions unanswered about his sudden departure.



Jahazeil reminisced about their bond, highlighting Miles' role as a source of motivation and inspiration. Initially aspiring to be a judge, Miles later developed a passion for rap music as he grew older.

Buju Banton himself took to Instagram to share his sorrow, posting a poignant tribute alongside a photo of his departed son, expressing his deep sadness at the loss.



