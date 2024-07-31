Burna Boy, Baci top 15 creatives dominating TikTok’s inaugural Visionary Voices Africa List

Hilda Baci

Source: vanguardngr

TikTok has named four Nigerians, including Burna Boy and Hilda Baci, among the 15 honorees on its inaugural Visionary Voices Africa List. The list highlights influential figures across three categories: Creators, Small-Owned Businesses, and Industry Disruptors, recognizing their impact on media, entertainment, and cultural representation.





