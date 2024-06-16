Entertainment

Entertainment
0

Burna Boy sets another record for highest-grossing tour by African superstar in US

IMG 20240616 023804 Burna boy

Sun, 16 Jun 2024 Source: vanguardngr

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy has made history by hosting the highest-grossing arena concert ever by an African artist in the US.

His 'I Told Them' tour amassed $15.5 million from 15 shows, surpassing previous records set at venues like Washington D.C.'s Capital One Arena and Boston's TD Garden earlier in 2024.

According to Touring Data, his performances were sell-outs, with standout figures including $1.725 million from Washington D.C. alone.

This achievement cements Burna Boy's status as a leading figure in Afrobeats globally, showcasing the genre's rising influence on the international stage.

Source: vanguardngr