Davido and Chioma

Source: Mynewsgh

Musician Davido is set to marry Chioma, as seen in videos of her lively bridal shower.

Their traditional wedding in Lagos is scheduled for June 25, 2024. Davido confirmed the news, marking a significant step after their relationship, which began over 20 years ago.

They recently welcomed twins and previously mourned the loss of their son Ifeanyi in 2022.



Read full article