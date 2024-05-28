Cassie Ventura breaks silence on 2016 video showing her being physically assaulted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Cassie Ventura

Cassie Ventura expresses gratitude for support after CNN's release of a 2016 assault video involving her then-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

She highlights domestic violence as a crucial issue, urging belief in victims and offering support.



Ventura settled a complaint alleging rape and abuse by Combs in 2018, while Combs denies all allegations.



Despite settling, Ventura's attorney criticizes Combs' response.



Combs apologized for his actions in the video.

Legal issues mount for him, with seven civil lawsuits, including Ventura's, alleging sexual assault.



Authorities search Combs' homes as part of a federal human trafficking investigation related to the assault allegations.



Combs denies the allegations, and six lawsuits remain active.



