Celestine Donkor advocates for investing in women's God-given talents

Celestine Donkor

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor champions the notion that women, particularly those endowed with musical prowess, merit increased investment.

Speaking on Property FM, Donkor underscored the potential for substantial returns by directing resources towards women.



Despite acknowledging the hurdles women encounter in the music domain, Donkor steadfastly upholds the value of investing in women blessed with innate talent.



She remarked, "Any woman graced by God with a distinctive singing talent is a boon."

Donkor attributes this belief to a divine grace bestowed upon women by God, asserting, "Whatever you entrust to a woman's care invariably amplifies, bestowing blessings manifold."



Expounding on her conviction, she elucidated, "This innate quality is intrinsic to women, ensuring that investments in them yield a twofold blessing."