Celestine Donkor opens up about avoiding LGBTQ comments

Celestine Donkor

Gospel sensation Celestine Donkor has shed light on her decision to steer clear of commenting on LGBTQ matters, citing pressure to stay silent and focus solely on her music career.

During an interview on Cape Coast’s Property FM, Donkor expressed her desire to weigh in on various societal issues but highlighted the criticism she faces when expressing opinions on politics or LGBTQ rights.



"We wish we could share our thoughts on everything happening in the country, including politics and LGBTQ issues," she stated. "However, past experiences have taught us that speaking out on such topics often leads to backlash, with people insisting that as musicians, we should stick to our music careers."

Donkor emphasized her commitment to concentrating on her music, acknowledging the challenges faced when trying to engage in broader discussions. "By the grace of God, we are focusing solely on our music for now," she concluded during an interview with Amansan Krakye.