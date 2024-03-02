Celestine Donkor set to release two new songs on March 6

Celestine Donkor

Ghanaian gospel sensation, Celestine Donkor, is gearing up to unveil another musical gem following her successful collaboration with Obaapa Christy.

This time, she joins forces with Piesie Esther of the renowned ‘Mo’ fame.



One of the anticipated releases, ‘Come and See,’ marks the second collaboration in a series of features that Celestine has orchestrated with fellow female gospel artists from Ghana and beyond.



Explaining her motivation behind these collaborations, Celestine emphasizes her desire to cultivate stronger bonds among female gospel musicians, a rarity in the industry.

In addition to ‘Come and See,’ Celestine will also unveil a song titled ‘God,’ aligning with the theme of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) for the year 2024. Notably, in 2009, when the church embraced the theme ‘Supernatural,’ Celestine composed a song echoing its message.



The upcoming theme song, ‘God,’ features Perez Musik and Raphiya.



Both tracks are slated for release on March 6, 2024, promising a musical feast for gospel enthusiasts.