Celine Dion chronicles her battle back to the stage after stiff person syndrome diagnosis in documentary trailer

Celine Dion

Source: CNN

Celine Dion's upcoming documentary "I Am: Celine Dion" offers a poignant glimpse into her life with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

The trailer showcases her unwavering love for singing and performing, highlighting the emotional struggle of pausing her career due to health challenges.



Dion's determination to continue despite adversity is evident as she shares her journey, aiming to raise awareness about her condition.

Through archival footage and intimate moments, the film promises to give viewers insight into Dion's resilience and the profound role music plays in her life.



"I Am: Celine Dion" will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting June 25.



