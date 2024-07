Celine Dion

Source: BBC

Celine Dion made a triumphant return to the stage at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, her first live performance in four years.

Performing solo from the Eiffel Tower, she delivered a moving rendition of Edith Piaf's "L'Hymne à l'Amour."

This appearance follows her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome and intensive voice therapy.



