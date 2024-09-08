Change Your Taste For Foreign Music For Highlife Songs - Bisa Kdei Beseech Ghanaian DJs

Bisa Kdei

Source: Sompaonline

Ghanaian highlife musician Bisa Kdei urges DJs to play more traditional highlife music instead of foreign songs, especially during events like the Year of Return. He emphasizes that playing more local music will help promote Ghanaian culture and appeal to visitors, suggesting a system to ensure 70% of songs played are Ghanaian.





