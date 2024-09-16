Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Channel One TV to embark on ‘I Stand Against Galamsey campaign’ today

Galamsey 34.jpeg The campaign will feature voices from over 50 associations advocating for effective action

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanaweekend

Channel One TV and Citi FM will launch a campaign on September 16, titled "I Stand Against Galamsey," to pressure the government to address illegal mining, which harms the environment and pollutes water bodies.

Channel One TV and Citi FM will launch a campaign on September 16, titled "I Stand Against Galamsey," to pressure the government to address illegal mining, which harms the environment and pollutes water bodies. Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the campaign will feature voices from over 50 associations advocating for effective action against galamsey.



Read full article

Source: Ghanaweekend