Channel One TV to embark on ‘I Stand Against Galamsey campaign’ today

The campaign will feature voices from over 50 associations advocating for effective action

Source: Ghanaweekend

Channel One TV and Citi FM will launch a campaign on September 16, titled "I Stand Against Galamsey," to pressure the government to address illegal mining, which harms the environment and pollutes water bodies.

Channel One TV and Citi FM will launch a campaign on September 16, titled "I Stand Against Galamsey," to pressure the government to address illegal mining, which harms the environment and pollutes water bodies. Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the campaign will feature voices from over 50 associations advocating for effective action against galamsey.





Read full article