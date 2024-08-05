Charger Limited launches music contest for Northern Ghana artists

Charger Limited, led by CEO Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, has introduced a music contest for artists from Northern Ghana.

Musicians from the North East, Savannah, Northern, Upper East, and Upper West regions are invited to submit lively, danceable tracks dedicated to Happy Man Bitters or Black Legend Coffee Gin.



The goal is to showcase Northern Ghana's musical talent and promote Charger Limited's beverages.

Entries should be sent to Kabu Banks at [email protected] by September's end.



Winners will receive exciting prizes, with details to be revealed later. Dr. Borketey shared his enthusiasm for discovering new talent via social media.



