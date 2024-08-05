Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Charger Limited launches music contest for Northern Ghana artists

IMG 1788.jpeg The goal is to showcase Northern Ghana's musical talent and promote Charger Limited's beverages.

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Charger Limited, led by CEO Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, has introduced a music contest for artists from Northern Ghana.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live