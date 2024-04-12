Charterhouse challenges Brother Sammy to provide proof of his claims

Robert Klah and Brother Sammy

Charterhouse, the organization responsible for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), has issued a stern challenge to gospel singer Brother Sammy, urging him to substantiate recent accusations he made against fellow artiste Nacee and the TGMA board.

In a previous interview, Brother Sammy claimed that Nacee's presence on the nomination board led to his exclusion from award nominations, suggesting bias against him and even stating that he would only be nominated if Nacee were deceased.



Responding to these claims during a live interview on Hitz FM, Charterhouse's Public Relations Officer, Robert Klah, refuted Brother Sammy's assertions.



Klah clarified, "With respect to the board, I can confidently say that Nacee is not part of it. The Bible commands us to tell the truth. And Brother Sammy is a gospel musician, which means that he should be aligned with the tenets of the Bible."



Challenging Brother Sammy directly, Klah dared him to provide any evidence proving Nacee's involvement with the board, cautioning him to desist from spreading false information.

"I dare him to prove, to submit any form of evidence that clearly shows that Nacee is on the board because this doesn’t sit well with us," Klah emphasized. "And it’s inappropriate for him to say that. If you suspect it, that doesn’t mean that it is."



Klah assured that all artists' work, including Brother Sammy's, would receive fair consideration for award nominations if submitted appropriately.



"If he submits his work just like any other person, at the end of the day, it will be reviewed," Klah explained. "And once it is reviewed and there is any merit to it in any of the categories, it will be certainly put in there."



He concluded by urging everyone to prioritize truthfulness and avoid legal repercussions stemming from baseless accusations.