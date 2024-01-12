Chef Faila chides Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini over 'no-show' at cook-a-thon

Chef Faila has aired her displeasure at some major artistes in Ghana

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has expressed her disappointment at some popular artistes, among others Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, who did not show up at her Cook-A-Thon Guinness World Record attempt in Tamale.

Chef Faila stated that she had expected Shatta Wale to come and entertain them in Tamale after he posted on his Facebook page that he would visit her during her record attempt.



But Shatta Wale and the others did not come for the 10 days of the event.



In her first interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning after she finished her challenge, Chef Faila said she was disappointed with Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini and other artists for not supporting her project.



She acknowledged the presence of musician Kwabena Kwabena, but lamented the fact that no artiste who was well loved in the North passed by.



“If it was something negative about the North, it would have been all over the news. But none of the big musicians came for the North on this project. Not Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, etc.



“Kwabena Kwabena was the only one who came. We were hoping to see some of the artistes we love so much from this side come and back us.

“Trust me, I can sing any song by Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale and surprise you, but they did not come for us, so they should apologise to us,” Chef Faila said.



She said she would forgive all the musicians who did not come to support her if they apologized.



“They have to go to the Ya Na with a cow each before we can take their apology,” she jokingly added.



Meanwhile some other celebrities like SDKDele, Kwaku Manu, Yaw Dabo, Nana Donkor Arthur, and Sweet Adjeley were there at the event.



Chef Faila started her GWR longest cooking marathon on 1st January at the Modern City hotel in Tamale. She did it for 227 hours, 00 minutes, and 02 seconds, which is more than Mama D's time.



The day after Chef Faila ended her attempt, the Guinness World Record contacted her through her handle and said they wanted to see the video proof of her attempt.

ID/OGB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.