Chef Faila's musical past revealed in viral video after cook-a-thon

Chef Faila has an interesting past as a musician

As Ghanaians celebrate the successful completion by Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak of the cook-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt, a video has surfaced indicating that Chef Faila wasn’t always into cooking but in fact had a close relationship with music.

In a video shared on Joy Prime’s Instagram page, Chef Faila could be seen performing a song with a musician identified as Nandos.



The hilarious and inspiring video showed Chef Faila, clad in a black top and blue jeans as she energetically danced and moved on stage while performing alongside the artiste.



Netizens couldn’t help but be inspired by Chef Faila’s other talent aside from performing in the kitchen as they praised and expressed their delight at her performance.



Meanwhile, Chef Faila has successfully ended her attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon after 227 hours, or 9 days and 11 hours.



She started on January 1st at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, aiming to beat the current record of 119 hours and 57 minutes.



She received a lot of support and admiration from celebrities, politicians, and the public, eventually turning off her stove at 11 am on January 10 to a cheering crowd.

ID/SARA