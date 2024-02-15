Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama

Chef Faila with Lordina Mahama

Chef Faila paid a visit to Lordina Mahama, the wife of former President John Mahama, to express gratitude for her support during the Cook-A-thon event in Tamale last December.

Mrs. Mahama not only gifted the chef with Jordin cookware and other kitchen accessories but also attended the event in Tamale to show her support.



The chef conveyed heartfelt thanks to Mrs. Mahama, who also the founder of the Lordina Foundation.



Madam Lordina expressed her own passion for cooking and admiration for Faila's dedication to her craft during the visit.



Check images of her visit below:









