Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Entertainment
0

Chinaz returns with vibrant track 'Mile 2' after hiatus

Chinaz 2 750x375.jpeg Chinaz

Fri, 10 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian artist Chinaz, who went silent after his debut EP "King David" in 2022, emerges with a compelling comeback.

His latest offering, 'Mile 2', captures the struggles of everyday life in the Nigerian suburb with a buoyant energy.

With a fusion of dynamic Afrobeats, Chinaz's versatile voice and poignant lyrics resonate powerfully in this uplifting anthem.

His words, including lines like "Plenty plenty times I suffer. Plenty Plenty times for dogba," strike a chord with listeners, offering solace and strength.

After a two-year absence, Chinaz returns to the scene with a promise to reignite even the most indifferent fans' passion for his music.

'Mile 2' marks the beginning of what promises to be a blazing comeback, positioning Chinaz at the forefront of the music industry once again.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live