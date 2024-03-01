Chioma Goodhair shares strategy in dealing with negative publicity

Chioma Goodhair

Chioma Ikokwu, co-founder of the esteemed hair company, Goodhair, and a prominent figure in the culinary world, has candidly shared her approach to dealing with negative publicity in the media, highlighting the importance of safeguarding her mental well-being.

Known to many as Chioma Goodhair, she is not only a businesswoman but also a cast member of the popular reality show, Real Housewives of Lagos. Despite her success, Chioma has faced media scrutiny, especially following her clashes with fellow cast members such as fashion icon Toyin Lawani, also known as Tiannah, Faith Morey, and Mariam Timmer, during the show's second season.



In an interview on Arise News lifestyle television show Perspectives, themed 'Life After Reality Television,' Chioma Goodhair revealed her strategy for handling adverse publicity.



"I ignore bad publicity; I don’t entertain it because my mental health is key. If I am being completely honest, I am a very strong person and if something is not true or does not necessarily affect my day-to-day activities, I don’t give it any attention, and I don’t give it any thought," she said.

Chioma Goodhair emphasized her stance further, stating, "I don’t respond to negativity. I don’t reply because sometimes you have trolls that will come online and say defamatory things about you. I don’t respond to them. I give them no attention because I have found that when you give it attention it fuels them up. With the bloggers, the more you act like you care or are bothered or fight them. They come for you back to back, and they attack you even further so I just completely avoid it."



Despite the challenges of fame and scrutiny, Chioma Goodhair remains resolute in prioritizing her mental health amidst her rising visibility as a cast member of Showmax’s The Real Housewives of Lagos, marking a new chapter in her journey of success and self-care.