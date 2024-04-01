Chris Attoh gathers star-studded cast for upcoming movie 'Nine'

Chris Attoh

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has curated a diverse ensemble of international and Ghanaian talent for his upcoming film "Nine."

The cast of "Nine" features a mix of actors hailing from South Africa, Nigeria, the United States, and Ghana, with leading roles taken by renowned performers including Rosemary Zimu, Kate Henshaw, and Damien D. Smith.



In addition to these stars, the movie also showcases a lineup of gifted Ghanaian actors such as Juliet Ibrahim, Adjetey Anang, and Zynnel Zuh, among others.

The plot revolves around a string of mysterious murders of young women during a full moon in Ghana, prompting a collaboration between a forensic consultant and a U.S. homicide detective to uncover a sinister conspiracy involving nine hooded female assassins.



Directed and produced by Chris Attoh, "Nine" promises to offer a fresh perspective to the industry while facilitating collaboration and knowledge exchange among its stakeholders. Attoh expressed his hope that the film would not only succeed but also serve as a platform for collective growth within the industry.