Chris Attoh to host TGMA for the fourth time

Chris Attoh

Source: Mynewsgh

Chris Attoh is set to host the Telecel Ghana Music Awards for the fourth time, showcasing his English language prowess and event hosting skills.

Charter House, the event organizer, announced the nominees for various categories, with the Artiste of the Year category being highly anticipated.



Nominees include Stonebwoy and King Promise, among others.



The Best New Artiste category features Banzy Banero, DSL, and others, while the Best Vocal Performance category includes nominees like Perez Musik and Kidi.

Additionally, the Best Female Vocal Performance category sees contenders such as Adina and Queendalyn Yurglee.



The awards ceremony promises to be an exciting celebration of Ghanaian music talent.



