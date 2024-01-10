Chris Paakow Nelson unveils uplifting single 'Ese'

Ghanaian gospel musician Chris Paakow Nelson

Ghanaian gospel musician Chris Paakow Nelson has released his latest single, "Ese," on January 10th, 2024.

In the Yoruba dialect, "Ese" translates to "thank you," encapsulating the essence of gratitude and appreciation.



The inspiration for the song arose during a challenging period at the end of 2022 when Chris Nelson found solace in the melody and woke up with an overwhelming sense of thankfulness.



Produced by New Gen Music, the song is evidence of God's faithfulness and a reminder that every new day brings the promise of positive change.



Chris Paakow Nelson, a Bible-believing Christian, has been actively involved in worship since the age of 9.



His journey includes leading worship at a Christian youth camp in Accra, ministering at various events, and serving with renowned figures in the gospel music scene. His previous singles, including "Grateful," "Never Let Me Go," "As the Deer," and "I Will Wait," have received acclaim for their powerful messages and soul-stirring melodies.



"Ese" is Chris Nelson's latest offering and he expresses his hope that the song becomes a medium for believers to express gratitude for past blessings and, in faith, anticipate the fulfillment of their future expectations.

About Chris Paakow Nelson:



Chris Paakow Nelson is a dedicated Christian and gospel musician based in Accra, Ghana.



With a passion for worship and a commitment to impacting lives through music, Chris strives to create melodies that resonate with the essence of gratitude and faith.



His ministry, marked by soulful performances and powerful messages, has garnered him recognition in the Ghanaian gospel music scene.