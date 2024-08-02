Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Miles diagnosed with type 1 diabetes

Chrissy Teigen and her family

Source: CNN

Chrissy Teigen revealed that her six-year-old son, Miles, has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes after a hospital stay for an unrelated issue.

