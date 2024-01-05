Claims my songs have become ‘one way’ after ‘Jonathan’ untrue – AK Songstress

AK Songstress is a Ghanaian musician

‘Jonathan’ hitmaker, Akosua Kwakye famously known in the music scene as AK Songstress has refuted the opinion that her songs have lately become ‘one way’.

AK Songstress stated “Honestly I didn’t hear that criticism until you are saying it but as to whether my songs have become one way is a message that I didn’t get.



She argued on Cape Coast-based Property FM that those who make such claims are people focused on things that can create controversy.



“Unless the people who made such comments didn’t listen to all my songs and as people, we want to listen to songs we like,” she argued.

She explained “If you listen to Jonathan it’s a break-up song and my proposal is a love song after which I dropped another break-up song which is titled Move On.



She refuted “It’s not true that after getting a hit with Jonathan my songs have become one way and I don’t think so but people are always focused on things that can create controversy.