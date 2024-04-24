Collaboration key to elevating theatre in Ghana - George Quaye

George Quaye

George Quaye, Team Lead for ImageBureau, emphasized the necessity of collaboration to bolster Ghana's theatre scene.

Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z with Kwame Dadzie, Quaye stressed the importance of mutual support among theatre producers to advance the industry.



Quaye highlighted the disparity between theatre and music, noting that unlike musicians who can command high ticket prices, theatre struggles to attract similar patronage.



He attributed this partly to a misconception among Ghanaians that theatre should be free, influenced by historical performances that were often complimentary.



To change this mindset, Quaye emphasized the need to shift perceptions and elevate the value of theatre.

He emphasized that the way forward is through collaboration, not competition, drawing inspiration from successful collaborations in the music industry.



George Quaye, known for productions like 'Run for Your Wife' and 'The Gods Are Not to Blame', will stage 'The Legend of Aku Sika' at the National Theatre on June 1st, 2nd, 8th, and 9th, 2024, in honor of Professor Martin Owusu.



Early bird tickets are available now until May 5th for 150 Cedis.