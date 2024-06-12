Comicstorian: YouTube star dies aged 40 after 'unfortunate accident'

Ben Potter

Source: Skynews

YouTube star Ben Potter, known as Comicstorian, passed away at 40 in an accident, announced by his wife Nathalie.

With over three million subscribers, he narrated comic book stories.



Nathalie described him as supportive and loving, emphasizing his role as a husband, son, brother, and friend.



She expressed her need for time to grieve and maintain his legacy.

His dedication to storytelling and well-written characters drove his YouTube success for over a decade.



Fellow creators and fans paid heartfelt tributes, acknowledging his impact on their lives and the comic book community.



Potter's legacy as a storyteller and supportive individual endures.



Read full article