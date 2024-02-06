Concerns mount as video of Moesha Boduong hospitalized surface online

Moesha Bodoung

Amid growing concerns over the health of Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong, a distressing video circulating on social media depicts her lying motionless on a hospital bed, raising alarm about her well-being.

According to reports, Boduong is said to have suffered a stroke, leading to the dysfunction of her entire right side.



The emergence of the video showing her unconscious in a hospital bed, hooked up to medical apparatus and receiving drips, has amplified worries about the severity of her condition.



In response to Boduong's health crisis, her brother has launched a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe, aiming to raise $10,000 to cover her medical expenses. However, the authenticity of the fundraising effort has been questioned by some netizens.



Speculation suggests that it might be an attempt to finance Boduong's opulent lifestyle rather than addressing genuine healthcare needs.

The video from the hospital seems to corroborate the concerns surrounding Boduong's health, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.



