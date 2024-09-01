Entertainment

Consider childbirth over marriage- Brother Sammy’s advice to young people

Entertainment Broda Sammy Brother Sammy

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian gospel musician Brother Sammy has suggested prioritizing childbirth over marriage, arguing that children are less likely to abandon their parents compared to partners.

He also advised thoroughly understanding one's partner before marriage.

His comments shocked interviewer Abeiku Santana, who criticized the statements, but Brother Sammy defended his viewpoint, emphasizing practicality over religious ideals.

Source: Tigpost