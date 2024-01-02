Cook-a-thon: ‘I’ll eat fufu’ - Yaw Dabo as he visits Chef Faila

Yaw Dabo engagng Chef Faila

Popular Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo, has paid a visit to Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon at Modern City hotel in Tamale.

During his visit, he entreated the general Ghanaian populace to show massive support for Chef Faila, encouraging her to thrive in the contest and achieve her goal of breaking the record.



He reiterated that as Ghanaians especially celebrities, politicians and other prominent personalities showed up during Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon in Accra, the same should be done for Chef Faila.



Yaw Dabo also approached Chef Faila and said he would like to eat fufu if it is part of the meal she is preparing because it's his favourite.



“So, I will eat fufu,” he told Chef Faila who smiled.



Speaking to the media, he called for support from the general public for Chef Faila.

“Our sister is doing a cooking marathon, it is not easy to cook for five hours. I am a cook and I know how to cook but I can't do it. So I am happy for what our sister [Chef Faila] is doing so let's appreciate her.



"I want everybody across the 16 regions of Ghana to be here to support her. As celebrities and everyone showed up in Accra for the sing-a-thon, let's do the same for our sister to encourage her to break the record.”



Even as hundreds and thousands crossed over into 2024 in churches and places of worship, others did so at places of entertainment or with friends and families.



Over in the north, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



She aims to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/OGB



Watch the video below



