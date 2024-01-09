Cook-a-thon: Meet Chef Eric, the dutiful assistant at Chef Faila's GWR attempt

Chef Eric has been a pillar in Chef Faila's attempt

As Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, a Ghanaian chef who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, hits day 9 of her attempt, many have praised her for her efforts.

One other person who has been praised is her assistant.



Videos and pictures from the event showed a young man, Chef Faila’s assistant standing next to her at all times of the day and helping her out with dishing out food according to the guidelines of the cook-a-thon.



Chef Malik Eric has been a key factor in her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon.



Chef Malik is reported to be a graduate of Gushegu Senior High School, where he studied Agric science. He is reportedly currently single and 29 years old.



He is a professional chef at Tacoraba Restaurant in Tamale and has been supporting Chef Faila since she started her Cook-A-Thon on New Year's Day at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

He has helped her prepare and serve up to 100 dishes, feeding more than 800 plates to people who have come to support her and donating more than 150 plates to orphanages.



Chef Eric has also been a source of physical and emotional encouragement for Chef Faila, brightening her mood with his dancing and making jokes.



Meanwhile, Chef Faila is currently on her 9th day of cooking nonstop at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



She has successfully broken her target of 120 hours and has also surpassed the record for the longest cooking marathon, which is currently held by Alan Fisher (Ireland) with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.



Other Ghanaians have also announced their plans to attempt various records and some have even completed their attempts, such as the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds.

ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.