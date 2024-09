Flavour’s impersonator

Source: 3news

A Lagos Federal High Court sentenced Courage Ipaka to two years in prison for defrauding a U.S. woman of $53,000 by impersonating Nigerian musician Flavour.

Ipaka received the funds via Bitcoin, converted them to Naira, and deposited them into his account.

He can pay a N2 million fine instead of serving prison time, and N7.9 million will be returned to the victim.



