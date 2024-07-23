Creating TGMA ‘Female Artiste of the Year’ category will augment our craft – Eno Barony

Eno Barony

Source: Mynewsgh

Eno Barony, an award-winning artist, suggested creating a 'Female Artiste of the Year' category at the Ghana Music Awards to boost female representation in the industry. Speaking on Property FM, she emphasized that such recognition would enhance and appreciate the work of female musicians, urging for increased media support.





