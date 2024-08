Kurl Songx

Source: Mynewsgh

Kurl Songx, a prominent Ghanaian musician, believes that using dance challenges to promote music is a lasting trend.

Kurl Songx, a prominent Ghanaian musician, believes that using dance challenges to promote music is a lasting trend. He argues that since music and dance are closely linked, dance challenges are effective for viral promotion, especially on social media, and will continue to enhance global reach.





Read full article