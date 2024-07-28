Creating jobs better than credit scoring – Kwaku Manu to Bawumia

Kwaku Manu

Source: Mynewsgh

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's proposed credit scoring system, arguing it’s impractical in Ghana where unemployed people outnumber the employed. He believes job creation should take precedence, citing that many Ghanaians earn too little to be considered creditworthy and face significant economic struggles.





