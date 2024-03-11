Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszková crowned Miss World 2024

Krystyna Pyszková

Krystyna Pyszková, representing the Czech Republic, emerged victorious as Miss World during a dazzling event held in India on Saturday night.

Out of 112 contestants vying for the title in Mumbai, India's hub of finance and entertainment, Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon secured the position of first runner-up.



Expressing her elation, Pyszkova stated, “Being crowned Miss World is a dream come true. I am deeply honored to represent my country and the values of ‘beauty with a purpose’ on a global platform.”



Upon receiving the crown from the outgoing Miss World, Karoline Bielawska of Poland, Pyszková acknowledged the cheering audience at the Jio World Convention Center, sharing hugs with fellow contestants.



The event highlighted India’s vibrant cultural heritage, featuring participants adorned in intricately embroidered attire, dancing to the beats of Bollywood tunes.

This marked the pageant's return to India after 28 years, captivating a vast global audience with its display of India's rich cultural tapestry, traditions, arts, and crafts.



Among the finalists, Sini Shetty represented India, reaching the final eight. India boasts six Miss World titleholders, including Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017).



The 71st Miss World beauty pageant was gracefully hosted by Bollywood luminary Karan Johar alongside Miss World 2013 Megan Young from the Philippines.