D-Black shares strategic approach to mainstream success

D-Black

Rapper D-Black has disclosed his deliberate efforts to collaborate with specific artists as part of his early career strategy to penetrate the mainstream music scene.

D-Black emphasized that he strategically aligned himself with artists who not only boasted large followings but also delivered their music in Twi and other local dialects, a move aimed at dispelling misconceptions about his nationality, especially since he predominantly rapped in English.



The 'Vera' hit-maker highlighted how this tactic not only attracted more listeners to his music but also garnered him a substantial following.



Reflecting on the hip-hop landscape during his emergence, D-Black noted its lack of commercial presence, citing a gap between the genre's existence and its mainstream appeal. He underscored his approach of collaborating with artists like Kwabena Kwabena to bridge this gap, ensuring that his music reached broader audiences across Ghana.

"At the time with Hiplife’s dominance, there were not many rappers successfully doing hip-hop and crossing into the mainstream," D-Black said, shedding light on the challenges faced by hip-hop artists in gaining widespread recognition.



D-Black's innovative approach eventually led to the creation of the Hiphop Song of the Year category at the Ghana Music Awards, a testament to his pivotal role in reshaping the local music landscape.



"As soon as it happened for me, Ghana Music Awards created Hiphop Song of the Year because there was nowhere to fit me in. You couldn't fit me in hiplife, so as soon as that category came, I won that and it continued," D-Black added, reflecting on the recognition his music received as a result of his strategic collaborations and contributions to the hip-hop genre in Ghana.