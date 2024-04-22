DJ Azonto issues ultimatum to Black Sherif over offensive lyrics

DJ Azonto, Black Sherif

DJ Azonto, the Amapiano sensation, has given Black Sherif a two-day ultimatum to apologize to Ghanaians for offensive lyrics in his latest single, "Shut Up."

Black Sherif's use of explicit language, including a derogatory term, in "Shut Up" has sparked controversy. DJ Azonto condemned the lyrics as rude and immoral, demanding a retraction from Black Sherif.



"If I used such words, I'd be criticized. If it were Shatta Wale, the backlash would be severe," DJ Azonto remarked during an interview with Cindy Cash on Wontumi Radio.



Concerned about the impact on Ghana's youth, DJ Azonto emphasized the negative influence of such lyrics, urging Black Sherif to retract them promptly. Azonto warned of releasing a diss track if an apology is not issued.



Expressing concern for Ghana's global image, DJ Azonto appealed to industry stakeholders, including Charterhouse, to refrain from nominating "Shut Up" for any awards and suggested radio stations refrain from airing it until the offensive language is removed.

Meanwhile, DJ Azonto is actively promoting his own tracks, "Serwaa" and "You Goa Explain Taya," which are gaining traction on radio and streaming platforms.



