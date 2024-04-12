DKB's comedy performance delights Nigerians at AY Live

DKB

Ghanaian comedian Derick Kobina Bonney, widely known as 'DKB', brought the house down at the recent AY Live show in Nigeria with his uproarious performance.

In viral clips from his set, DKB had the audience in stitches with his witty takes on relatable life topics, particularly matters of the heart.



Patrons erupted in applause and excitement as DKB effortlessly riffed on various subjects, notably romance.



Sharing highlights from his act online, DKB said, "OMG I got Nigerians clapping for me on #AYLive stage! I have made it. Enjoy the historic moment!"



X users joined in the praise, lauding the Ghanaian comic for his standout performance at the event.





The 2024 'AY Live All Stars Edition' featured an impressive lineup of comedians from across Africa.Organized by renowned comic Ayo Makun, the event took place on Easter Sunday, March 31, at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.