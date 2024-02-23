DSL drops new single ‘No Gree’

DSL

Lynx Entertainment signee, DSL, has revealed his latest single titled "No Gree" during a media soiree hosted at Full Option Lounge in East Legon, Accra.

The song aims to instill confidence and encourage hard work among its audience. Speaking at the event on Thursday, February 22, the 2023 VGMA Unsung Award winner emphasized the song's unique perspective on social media and its influence on individuals.



DSL urged listeners to have faith in timing, persevere, and resist succumbing to social media pressures. Produced by DJ Vyrusky, ‘No Gree’ highlights the artist’s adaptability as he delves into Afrobeat sounds.



Accompanied by a visualizer, the song showcases DSL in his purest form, relishing every moment. Having previously released tracks like ‘Chow’ and ‘Happy’, as well as the successful ‘Back to the Roots’ EP, DSL remains enthusiastic about 2024, asserting that ‘No Gree’ sets the tone for his upcoming projects for fans and supporters alike.