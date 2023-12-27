Dada Hafco describes social media as a blessing and curse

Terry Asare Boamah, the Ghanaian Highlife artiste who has gained traction in the music circle as Dada Hafco, has described social media as a blessing and a curse.

Speaking with GhanaWeb's Abrantepa, he emphasized how social media has brought growth in the music industry.



Some benefits he mentioned included the promotion of an artiste’s music and helping the artiste reach out to a wider audience.



Regarding the drawbacks of the internet, he mentioned that, in contrast to the past, when artists could keep track of the number of records they sold, they now cannot earn a sufficient living through streaming services.



“I would say that social media is a blessing and a curse. It has actually brought the world to our doorsteps but at the same time, it has huge positive impacts and negatively as well. For me as an artiste, it helps in so many ways. It helps in so many words; promoting your music, and reaching a wider audience," he said.



“A lot of people have also said that it has diminished their business in the sense that back in the day when you were selling records, you are able to know the number of records you sold unlike the streaming platforms when you can’t get like a million dollar from the number of songs you’ve streamed. Profitably yes, we are using it but there are a few bad nuts that are coming out of social media. People are using it for a lot of wrong reasons like scamming," he added.

Hafco has recently released a song titled 'Puupuu' and is urging the public to be cautious about succumbing to the allure of ostentatious lifestyles depicted on social media. He emphasizes that these images may be misleading and could exert unnecessary pressure on individuals who give them undue attention.



Watch the interview below:











ED/NOQ