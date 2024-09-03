'Dancehall King' clash: Take Shatta Wale v Stonebwoy to smaller venue to avoid fan violence – Prince Benjamin

Prince Benjamin

Source: Classfmonline

Prince Benjamin suggests that if the Shatta Wale vs. Stonebwoy Dancehall King clash occurs, it should be held at a smaller venue like the Bukom Boxing Arena instead of the Accra Sports Stadium. He warns that a large venue might lead to chaos due to fan rivalry and political tensions.





