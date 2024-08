Danny Lampo

Source: 3news

Ghanaian-Italian Afrobeat star Danny Lampo will headline the Luton Baako Festival on August 31, 2024, at Leagrave Park.

The festival, celebrating African and Caribbean culture, will feature Lampo’s energetic Afrobeat performances.

Known for hits like “Where The Money Dey,” Lampo’s participation underscores his global influence in music.



