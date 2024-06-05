Dates for Mr Ibu's funeral rites

Mr. Ibu

Source: Classfmonline

Beloved Nigerian actor John Okafor, known as Mr Ibu, passed away on March 2, 2024, due to health complications from diabetes.

His family has announced his funeral arrangements, scheduled for June 28, 2024, in his hometown of Amurri, Enugu State, Nigeria.



The ceremony will include various events, such as a novelty football match, a night in his honor, a Christian wake ceremony, and the funeral service itself.

Okafor's family invites all to join in celebrating his life and legacy, remembering him for his humor and vitality.



