Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

David AJ celebrates recovery with new track 'I'm Alive'

FB IMG 1723908275411 The song's upbeat tempo and empowering lyrics serve as both a personal victory and a message of hope

Sat, 17 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper David AJ has marked his recovery from recent challenges with a new single, "I'm Alive."

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live