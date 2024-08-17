David AJ celebrates recovery with new track 'I'm Alive'

Ghanaian rapper David AJ has marked his recovery from recent challenges with a new single, "I'm Alive."

The artist, who faced significant personal and professional hurdles, expressed his resilience and renewed spirit through the track.



"I'm Alive" produced by Jkhann Beatz, mix and mastered by Mix Master Garzy reflects his journey of overcoming adversity and his optimism for the future.



The song's upbeat tempo and empowering lyrics serve as both a personal victory and a message of hope to his fans.

Stream below







