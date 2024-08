Akili McDowell

Source: Apnews

Actor Akili McDowell, known for "David Makes Man" and "Billions," has been charged with murder after a July 20 shooting in a Houston apartment complex.

McDowell, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Cesar Peralta and is being held on a $400,000 bond.

His manager expressed sympathy but provided no further comment.



