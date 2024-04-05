Davido issues ultimatum to Kenyan TV over April fool joke

Davido is demanding an apology from Kenya’s K24 TV within 48 hours for their April Fool joke, threatening legal action.
Davido asserts that the fictitious report about his arrest at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport defamed him, prompting his demand for a public apology.
In a pre-suit letter, Davido's legal team, Conrad Law Advocates, demands acknowledgment of defamation and proper compensation.
The disputed report claimed Davido was detained for a cocaine haul in his private jet, a fabrication the singer vehemently denies.
Lawyers representing Davido emphasized that the false statements tarnished his professional reputation, warranting immediate rectification.
A Cease-and-desist letter has been issued on behalf of Davido by Conrad Law Advocates LLP
—The alleged defamatory statements were published in an article on April 1, 2024, alleging Davido's involvement in drug-related offenses following his performance in Nairobi on March 30,… pic.twitter.com/G3fDAJJAfe— Mwango Capital (@MwangoCapital) April 3, 2024
Should K24 TV fail to comply within the stipulated timeframe, Davido's legal team vows to initiate legal proceedings against the media outlet.
With the clock ticking, Davido awaits K24 TV's response, poised to pursue legal recourse if his demands remain unaddressed.