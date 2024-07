Davido

Source: StarrFm

Famous Afrobeats artist Davido launches his own social media app, Chatter, co-owned with friend Sir Banko.

The platform aims to connect content creators through social audiovisual features.

Davido's third internet venture in eight months follows controversy over his $DAVIDO cryptocurrency, which faced criticism for crashing shortly after launch, accused by some of being a scam.



