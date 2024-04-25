Davido

Nigerian music sensation Davido has revealed his musical preference, citing "Afrofusion" as his genre of choice rather than Afrobeats.

In a recent appearance on the Business Untitled Podcast, Davido expressed frustration over the broad classification of African artists solely under the Afrobeats label, regardless of their unique musical styles.



He emphasized that African music gained international recognition first in the UK before the US, where it was initially termed Afrobeats.



Davido clarified that while Afrobeats originated from Fela Kuti's pioneering sound, the term has now become an umbrella for all African music genres.

He highlighted that artists performing R&B or rap are often categorized under Afrobeats, which doesn't accurately reflect their styles.



The 'OBO' crooner prefers to label his music as Afrofusion, a term that aligns better with his diverse musical influences. Despite advocating for clearer genre distinctions, Davido acknowledged the importance of a defined genre for African music's mainstream success, emphasizing the lengthy journey it took to achieve this recognition.