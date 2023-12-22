Entertainment

Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ is best song of 2023 – Rihanna

Davido And Rihana .jpeg Rihana and Davido

Fri, 22 Dec 2023 Source: bbc.com

Bajan pop star Rihanna says she’s had Unavailable “on repeat”, calling it the best track of the year.

The song is a collaboration between Nigerian singer Davido and South African producer Musa Keys, fusing together Afrobeats and amapiano.

Rihanna also shouted out another song by South African artist – Mnike – as one of her favourites of 2023.

Davido was clearly delighted with Rihanna’s compliment, commenting “my Ri Ri” on social media.

